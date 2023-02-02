A couple of systems are taking aim to the region. The first arrives Friday, with increasing cloud coverage and a few weak snow showers. Most of the snow for Friday, will favor the mountains. a deeper system with more moisture arrives Sunday. We’re currently looking at about an inch of new snow this Sunday, for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday night and Friday morning, mostly clear with lows around 3°. Light winds out of the north at 5 mph.

For Friday, we’ll see increasing clouds, with a high near 30°. A slight chance of snow, mainly for the local mountains. Light winds from the north at 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with a high near 30°.

A chance of snow for Sunday, mainly for the mid-day and afternoon. A high in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Sunday night, a 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low in the lower 20’s. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.