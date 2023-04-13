An area of low pressure is moving to our northeast. We’ll look for a few snow showers late Thursday and then again for Friday afternoon.

Partly cloudy overnight through Friday morning, with a low around 24°. A slight chance of snow, with winds around 5-10 mph.

A slight chance of snow for Friday afternoon, with highs in the lower 40’s.

Saturday, sunny with a high in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.

Mostly sunny for Sunday, with highs in the lower 60’s in the Snake River Plain.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT FRIDAY… * WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.