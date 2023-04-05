Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow with partly cloudy skies. An overnight low in the mid to upper teens. A bit of a breeze tonight, with winds at 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with highs in the upper 30’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Partly cloudy for Friday with a few rain showers late. Highs in the mid 40’s with winds around 10 mph.

Saturday, partly sunny with daytime highs in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.