Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow with partly cloudy skies. An overnight low in the mid to upper teens. A bit of a breeze tonight, with winds at 10-15 mph.
Mostly sunny for Thursday, with highs in the upper 30’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Partly cloudy for Friday with a few rain showers late. Highs in the mid 40’s with winds around 10 mph.
Saturday, partly sunny with daytime highs in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.