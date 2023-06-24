TONIGHT: We have stray little rain showers and thunderstorms continuing into the night tonight before drying up in the overnight hours. These showers will be mostly present in central ID and the Upper Snake highlands. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 40’s.

TOMORROW: A couple of rain showers and thunderstorms will be across central ID, parts of the Magic Valley, and the Upper Snake highlands while the rest of the region will only look for a stray rain shower or two. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will increase into the lower 80’s.

LONG TERM: We will have more rain showers within the region each and every day up into Tuesday. Tuesday will look to give us scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for most of us. Those showers could even persist into Wednesday. Leftover, stray showers follow on Thursday before we completely dry up into Friday and next weekend. Winds will be light except on Tuesday where we could face some breezy conditions between 15-25 mph. High temperatures decrease just a little for the work week back into the upper 70’s. They will stay that way until Friday. By next weekend, high’s could be soaring into the 80’s and even lower 90’s.