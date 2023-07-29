VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A firefighter has been killed while fighting a massive wildfire in northeastern British Columbia, marking the second such fatality in the Canadian province this month during this year’s record fire season. The British Columbia Wildfire Service has confirmed that a contract firefighter crew member was killed Friday in the Prince George Fire Centre area, which includes the almost 6,000-square-kilometer (2,316 square mile) Donnie Creek blaze. Statistics from the provincial wildfire service show there are currently 363 active wildfires in British Columbia, with 11 new fires in the last 24 hours and 191 blazes classified as out of control.

