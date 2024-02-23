DENVER (AP) — Police in Colorado have arrested a former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman’s corpse in a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people. The arrest of 33-year-old Miles Harford is the latest allegation of misconduct by Colorado funeral home owners. The horrifying finds have underscored the laxness of state funeral home regulations and pressed lawmakers to try to strengthen laws. A grisly scene of urns stashed in a crawl space and the hearse where the woman’s body lay under blankets was discovered in early February during an eviction. Available court documents did not yet list a defense attorney to comment on Harford’s behalf.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.