AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas lawman says he told Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2020 that he was risking indictment by by helping a donor under FBI investigation. David Maxwell’s testimony on Friday came as as Paxton’s impeachment trial on abuse of office charges neared the halfway point. Paxton has stayed away from the trial that has put his embattled career on the line after he was shadowed for years by criminal charges and allegations of corruption. All of the testimony so far has come from his former aides. They have given varying accounts of Paxton allegedly pressuring them to help a local real estate developer undermine FBI agents who were looking into his business. Paxton has pleaded not guilty.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

