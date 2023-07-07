MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say an explosion at an offshore gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico killed two workers, injured six and left one missing. The explosion and subsequent fire occurred early Friday at the Nohoch gas transfer platform. The state-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, says in a statement six workers were injured in the blast. But it said that while it operates the platform, the dead and missing workers were employed by a subcontractor. Such platforms receive gas from oil fields and pump it through pipelines. The company said seven ships evacuated a total of 321 workers from the platform.

