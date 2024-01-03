Forest rangers have rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a wet wintry night trapped above a cliff on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak. Hope Lloyd was solo hiking the day after Christmas when she slipped hundreds of feet down South Dix Mountain. The 46-year-old was sliding straight toward a cliff, but was stopped by a small spruce tree. In an interview Wednesday, she said she was “extremely grateful” to escape with only cuts and bruises, adding: “I just want to hug everybody.” Rangers reached her by 1:30 a.m., about eight hours after her fall. They gave her warm food, dry clothes and helped her bushwhack to the trail.

