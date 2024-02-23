BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed last year by North Dakota’s largest city that challenged a new state law that limits the ability of local governments to regulate guns and ammunition. The law took effect last year. The lawsuit was dismissed Tuesday. It continued a clash over local gun control in Fargo after the city successfully challenged a similar law in 2021. Fargo has an ordinance that bans people from selling guns and ammunition out of their homes. Mayor Tim Mahoney says city officials will meet with their legal team on next steps.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.