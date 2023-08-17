SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts on Sunday, damaging the roof of the home. Jeff Ilg said he and his wife suspect the ice fell off an airplane traveling to Boston Logan International Airport. The couple and their two children were not hurt when the ice chunk, estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds, hit the roof on Sunday night. Ilg says it was the loudest pop and bang he’s ever heard. The couple then heard debris rolling down the roof onto a lower roof. Ilg thought the house had been struck by lightning. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. The couple collected about 10 pounds of ice in bags.

