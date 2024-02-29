A massive U.S. health care technology company says it was attacked by the ransomware group ALPHV, also known as Blackcat. Change Healthcare first acknowledged the attack last week. It is affecting health care providers across the country. Mostly it is threatening the security of patients’ information and paychecks for medical workers, and also may disrupt discharging patients from the hospital. The American Hospital Association says the attack is affecting patients’ ability to get the medications they need, though pharmacies are using workarounds.

