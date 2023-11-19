ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A year-long suspension of the legal time limit to sue over sexual assaults against adults in New York has led to a tidal wave of claims on behalf of women who were incarcerated. Headline-grabbing lawsuits filed under the Adult Survivors Act name famous people like former President Donald Trump and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Prominent hospitals are among the institutions accused of negligence during the “look-back” window allowing survivors to file civil suits even if the abuse happened long ago. But of the more than 2,500 filings in the past year, the large majority involve allegations of abuse at New York prisons and local jails.

