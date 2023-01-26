By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In less than 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation’s toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths. As communities mourned the dead, Democratic politicians repeated calls for tougher gun controls on the national level. Here are some things to know about the shootings.