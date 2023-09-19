Tensions between Canada and India have escalated since the assassination of a Sikh independence advocate in June. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was investigating “credible allegations” that Indian government agents were connected to the assassination, but India has rejected the allegations as “absurd.” Figures from the 2021 census show that Canada is home to about 1.4 million people of Indian ethnic or cultural origin, 3.7% of the country’s total population. More than 770,000 people in Canada reported their religion as Sikhism.

