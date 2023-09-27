SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it plans to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country in July. Pvt. Travis King’s case comes at a time of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Other Americans have entered North Korea over the years, including a few U.S. soldiers. Some were motivated by evangelical zeal or simply attracted by the mystery of a severely cloistered police state. Others were detained after entering North Korea as tourists. In one tragic case, it ended in death.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.