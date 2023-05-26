A Republican-controlled Texas House committee has filed 20 articles of impeachment against GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust. A vote that could remove him from office is scheduled for Saturday. The allegations include attempts to interfere in foreclosure lawsuits, improperly issuing legal opinions to benefit real estate developer Nate Paul, and firing, harassing and interfering with whistleblower staffers. Bribery charges stem from Paul allegedly employing a woman with whom Paxton had an affair in exchange for legal help and Paul allegedly paying for renovations to Paxton’s home. Paxton has said the charges are based on “hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims.”

