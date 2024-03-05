CHICAGO (AP) — Doctors and nurses at a premier Chicago children’s hospital can again access patients’ electronic medical records, more than a month after a cyberattack forced Lurie Children’s Hospital to take its networks offline. The hospital provided the update Monday and said its phone system also is fully functioning. The hospital shut down its own systems for phone, email and medical records once the breach was discovered on Jan. 31. The situation had all the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, although hospital officials have not confirmed or denied the cause. Officials had previously blamed the attack on a “known criminal threat actor.”

