ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say seven worshippers have been killed when a mosque collapsed during prayers in northwestern Nigeria’s Kaduna state. The mosque is in Zaria, which is one of the largest cities in northern Nigeria. The state safety agency says part of the mosque fell in while hundreds of worshippers were in the building for Friday prayers. Kaduna Gov. Uba Sani has ordered an investigation into the disaster and says those affected will be helped. Such collapses in Nigeria are often blamed on officials’ failure to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.

