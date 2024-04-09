NEW YORK (AP) — Scrabble is getting a bit of a makeover, at least in Europe. Mattel has unveiled a double-sided board that features both the classic word-building game and Scrabble Together, a new rendition aimed at making Scrabble more accessible. This new version, which is now available across Europe, is advertised as being more team-oriented and quicker to play. Mattel says the update marks the first significant change to Scrabble’s board in more than 75 years. Whether the new version will expand beyond Europe one day has yet to be seen. While Mattel owns the rights to Scrabble around much of the world, Hasbro licenses the game in the U.S., for example. A spokesperson for Hasbro says there are currently no plans to roll out the European updates to Scrabble in the U.S.