NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a man who slashed a subway conductor in the neck. The union representing transit workers meanwhile is calling for better protections on the rails. The Transportation Workers Union Local 100 says the attack happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday at a station in Brooklyn. Conductor Alton Scott was slashed as he put his head out a window to make sure the track was clear. The 59-year-old worker received 34 stitches. The union’s president says the attack highlights the dangers faced daily by transit workers. He urges members to stay vigilant as the suspect remains at large.

