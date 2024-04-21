RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it. Their home was hit by an Israeli airstrike shortly before midnight. The family had been like many other Palestinians trying to shelter from the war in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah. Sabreen’s father was killed. Her sister was killed. Her mother was killed. But emergency responders learned that her mother was 30 weeks pregnant and performed an emergency cesarean section. The girl survived. Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least two-thirds of the over 34,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza in this war have been children and women.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.