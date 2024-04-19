MEXICO CITY (AP) — A mayoral candidate in a northern Mexico border state has been killed, the 16th political hopeful slain ahead of the June 2 elections. Noé Ramos Ferretiz was a candidate of the coalition between the opposition National Action Party and Institutional Revolutionary Party, which had governed Mexico until 2000. He was running for reelection as mayor of the city of Ciudad Mante. Prosecutors in the northern border state of Tamaulipas say he was attacked Friday, but did not give details beyond saying they’re investigating. Local media reported he had been stabbed and posted photos showing a bloodied body lying on a sidewalk. Tamaulipas has long been riven by drug cartel turf wars.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.