WASHINGTON (AP) — American doctor Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman kept working in Sudan as long as he could after fighting engulfed the capital. He ventured outside as explosions shook homes, to treat Khartoum’s wounded, before deciding he had to flee. As he was leaving, a roving band surrounded him in his yard last week, stabbing him to death in front of his family. Sulieman’s colleagues in Sudan and Mercy Hospital in Iowa City are mourning the loss of a man they see as a powerhouse doctor and humanitarian. He had gone to Sudan many times to provide free medical care to its poorest people and to be with his ailing parents.

