PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials say a Saudi-owned company they targeted over its use of virtually unfettered amounts of groundwater to grow forage crops is moving its farming operation out of a valley in the Southwestern state’s rural west. Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Arizona State Land Department announced late Thursday that Fondomonte Arizona is officially no longer pumping water in the Butler Valley groundwater basin. Some residents of La Paz County had complained that the company’s pumping was threatening their wells. A statement by Hobbs says an on-site inspection had confirmed that Fondomonte was moving to vacate the property.

