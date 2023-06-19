By Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation Monday to locate a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic, CNN partner CTV News reported.

The group conducting the trip, Oceangate Expeditions, said it is “exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely.”

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families. We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” the group said. “We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

