BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – More cleanup Tuesday from the aftermath of Monday evening’s downpour.

The church parking lot for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at the intersection of South Crowley Road and Ledge Rock Drive has mud and slit covering it. Some cleanup crews plowed the mud to the sides of roads much like a snow bank.

Monday evening, the water could be seen running across the parking lot and over Crowley Road to a field on the west side. Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz was told the water did not get into the church building.

A homeowner on the west side of Crowley Road did not want to appear on camera, but told Kunz the water did not get into his house, but it did go underneath the foundation of the mobile home. He and volunteers were outside Tuesday afternoon cleaning up mud and debris.

The homeowner said the six-foot culvert underneath Crowley Road could not handle all of the water that came rushing down so quickly.