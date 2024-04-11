Mostly clear overnight into Friday morning, with a low temperature in the upper 30’s. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Saturday, staying windy with highs in the lower 70’s. South winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Sunday, with a high near 65° and Breezy.