For Friday there’s a chance of patchy freezing drizzle. Freezing drizzle can instantly create black ice on roadways. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 23° in the Snake River Plain.
Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with a chance of rain and snow for the afternoon and evening. A high near 40° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds at 5-10 mph. Rain and snow overnight with a mostly cloudy sky and a low around 28°. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
There is a chance of rain and snow for Sunday with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 30’s. Light southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
There is a chance of rain and snow for Monday. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.