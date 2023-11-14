HONOLULU (AP) — A small wildfire on Maui is fully contained during a warning that gusty winds and low humidity pose a risk for rapidly spreading fires. Officials say firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire limited to about an acre in the south Maui community of Kihei. A National Weather Service Red Flag Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening for the leeward sides of the islands. A deadly blaze tore through the coastal Maui town of Lahaina during a similar warning in August.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.