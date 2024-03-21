RIDGELY, Md. (AP) — The small town of Ridgely on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has suspended its entire police force pending the results of an investigation by state prosecutors. The largely unexplained decision has left residents skeptical and on edge. Officials declined to say what prompted the investigation, which has brought scrutiny to the Ridgely Police Department and mystified town residents. The investigation is being conducted by Maryland’s Office of State Prosecutor, which handles cases of public misconduct. The department employs half a dozen officers. It made headlines several years ago when its then-chief was involved in the 2018 in-custody death of Anton Black in neighboring Greensboro.

