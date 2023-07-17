ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer has been charged with assault and kidnapping for allegedly beating a man until his jaw broke. St. Louis County police said Northwoods officer Samuel Davis was arrested Monday. He’s charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping. St. Louis County police say Davis allegedly handcuffed the victim July 4, then turned off his own body camera and drove the man to a secluded spot out of town. Then he pepper-sprayed the man and beat him with a baton. Online case records for Davis and the names of any lawyers representing him were not immediately available Monday.

