WASHINGTON (AP) — A major sticking point in congressional negotiations over border security and Ukraine aid is the question of whether the Biden administration should continue to have the power to let in migrants who would otherwise be turned away from the United States. Republicans says the administration is using this humanitarian parole authority as an end run around Congress. And GOP lawmakers say that’s allowed large numbers of migrants into the U.S. who tax an already overextended immigration system. But the U.S. government’s ability to allow in certain immigrants at certain times isn’t new. Humanitarian parole has been used to admit people from Hungary in the 1950s, Vietnam in the 1970s and Iraqi Kurds over the 1990s.

By COLLEEN LONG, GISELA SALOMON AND STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

