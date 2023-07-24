MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A senior army officer in Somalia says at least 25 soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a military training academy in the capital, Mogadishu. The officer says more than 40 others were wounded in the attack on Monday at the Jalle Siyad military academy. There was no immediate statement from Somali authorities. Al-Qaida’s affiliate in East Africa — the Somalia-based al-Shabab — has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group controls parts of rural Somalia and often targets high-profile areas of the capital. Somali authorities launched a new offensive against al-Shabab last year to try to recapture extremist-held territory.

