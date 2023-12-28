SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new year brings new laws in California. Most of the new laws Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in 2023 take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. But some don’t because lawmakers delayed their effective dates for various reasons. That’s why fast food workers won’t see a minimum wage increase until April and health care workers won’t see an increase until June. Laws taking effect Jan. 1 include protections for workers who smoke marijuana at home and doctors who mail abortion pills to patients in states where the procedure is banned. The laws also include harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN, TRÂN NGUYỄN and ADAM BEAM Associated Press

