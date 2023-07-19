By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — A ticket sold in California has won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing – among the largest in the game’s history, according to Powerball’s website.

The winning numbers were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11 and the Powerball was 24.

Wednesday’s prize ranks as the seventh largest US lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year in California, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says on its website.

Before Wednesday’s win, there had been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since Powerball’s April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

