Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of fraud for stealing at least $10 billion from customers and investors. The collapse of one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world shook the digital currency world and sent prices plunging. Here is a timeline of how this happened.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.