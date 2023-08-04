Starting in 2010, police searching for a missing woman found 10 sets of human remains in the scrub along a barrier island parkway near New York’s Gilgo Beach. Police almost immediately feared some were left by a serial killer. Over the years, investigators used DNA analysis and other clues to identify the victims. In some cases, they were able to connect them to remains found elsewhere on Long Island years earlier. Investigators concluded that an 11th woman found dead accidentally drowned. Prosecutors have charged a Long Island architect, Rex Heuermann, in three of the slayings and say he is a suspect in a fourth. But a majority of the killings remain unsolved.

By The Associated Press

