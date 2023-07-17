By Michelle Watson and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Emergency crews are investigating a train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania, the Whitemarsh Township manager said.

The derailment happened Monday morning in Plymouth Meeting, which has about 7,500 residents 18 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Homes and businesses closest to the scene have been evacuated as a precaution, Whitemarsh Township officials said in a written statement.

“There are no reported injuries and no known hazard to the public,” the statement said. “It is not believed that further evacuations will be needed, but we will evaluate as we know more.”

Representatives of Norfolk Southern and CSX are at the scene, along with members of Montgomery County’s Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team, Whitemarsh Township said.

Norfolk Southern told CNN it owns the track where the derailment happened, but said CSX owns the train. CSX has not responded to CNN’s request for comment Monday morning.

Norfolk Southern been under heightened scrutiny since the derailment of a freight train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.

The February 3 wreck sparked a dayslong inferno, spewed poisonous fumes into the air and killed thousands of fish. Residents and investigators who responded to the scene have reported an array of ailments since the derailment, but the exact causes of many of the illnesses have been difficult to determine.

Federal Rail Administration data provided to CNN in February showed 149 incidents in which hazardous materials were released from moving trains over the past decade. But the federal data is self-reported by train companies, so it is difficult to verify whether the data is complete.

While there was no indication any residents near the Pennsylvania derailment were in any danger Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is monitoring the situation.

“Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction,” Shapiro tweeted.

CNN's Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.