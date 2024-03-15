LONDON (AP) — Pattie Boyd was at the epicenter of the Swinging 60s, but not always the center of attention. The model and photographer was often in the shadow of her rock icon husbands George Harrison and Eric Clapton. But she comes into sharp focus through a trove of letters, photos and other items she is selling at Christie’s auction house. The 111 lots up for sale include affectionate letters from both Harrison and Clapton, alongside clothing, jewelry, drawings and photographs. The collection is on public display at Christie’s London headquarters from Friday until March 21. Online bidding closes March 22. Boyd, who is 79, says she has lived with the items for decades and now “I want other people to enjoy them.”

