ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — A massive rebuilding effort is underway as Turkey marks the first anniversary of the devastating earthquake that killed 50,000 people in its southern provinces, plus at least 6,000 in northern Syria. People living in Turkey’s hardest-hit region are grieving deceased family and friends, struggling to rebuild livelihoods and grasping for closure in cases where loved ones are still missing. More than 400,000 people are living in makeshift container homes while the government races to construct new housing. Some experts worry that in its haste to rebuild without first updating building codes, the Turkish government could leave people vulnerable to the next major natural disaster.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.