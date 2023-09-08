UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has doubled down on its pledge to revive stalled negotiations over the disputed Western Sahara in a visit to the region this week in which its top negotiator met with officials on all sides. U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura made his first visit to the disputed territory this week. He toured its two largest cities. De Mistura met with officials in Morocco’s capital on Friday. The United Nations said in a statement that it planned to publish a report to the Security Council next month. The developments come after decades of stalled negotiations were upended after the United States reversed its longstanding policy and recognized Morocco’s claim to the region under President Donald Trump.

