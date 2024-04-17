PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who accused former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault has been charged with defrauding the baseball player. An indictment unsealed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court names Bauer as one of two victims. It charges the woman with felony fraud and theft by extortion but doesn’t provide specific details about the alleged scheme. The woman sued Bauer in 2022 and accused him of rape two years earlier. Bauer has never been arrested or charged and said Tuesday in a video statement that he is innocent. Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023 and has been trying to revive his major league career.

