BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s grilling season, and with Father’s Day this weekend, many families will be enjoying burgers and hot dogs. AAA shares these seven tips to keep your summer barbecues safe and fun:

If you have a propane grill, check hoses and fittings for cracks and leaks. Use a solution of one part liquid soap and one part water along hoses and connections – if the solution bubbles, there’s a gas leak that needs to be addressed.

Keep your grill at least ten feet away from walls and deck railings to reduce the risk of fire.

Never grill indoors or in confined areas – charcoal grills can produce carbon monoxide fumes.

Periodically remove grease and debris build-up from the grill and grill trays.

If the flame on your grill goes out, turn the grill and gas off. Wait at least 15 minutes before relighting, and always make sure your grill lid is open before igniting.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it.

Store propane tanks outside and away from your home. Always ensure that valves are turned off when not in use.

“If a grill fire does occur, your homeowner’s policy will typically cover damage to your primary residence, personal possessions such as tables or lawn chairs, and insured structures on your property, like sheds and gazebos,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Of course, prevention is the best way to ensure that we never have to find out what our insurance will cover.”