BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As temperatures rise across the Gem State, AAA is reminding Idahoans to get ready for wildfire season.

“The recent wildfires in Canada, which brought smoky air into our state and several others, are a stark reminder that the time to prepare is now – before a potential crisis,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Our hope is to prevent confusion, or even panic, in the event of an emergency.”

Here are some tips to help Idaho families stay safe:

Create a “go bag” for each family member, with clothing, food, medications, light and power sources, and personal documents, that can be easily grabbed if there is a need to evacuate.

Store important documents in a fire-proof, water-proof box. As a backup, photo or scan critical documents and mementos and store them in the cloud.

Plan an emergency escape route from your neighborhood to a point of safety. If possible, identify multiple routes out of the area.

Completely document your belongings for insurance purposes.

To combat smoky air in your car and home:

Replace your engine and cabin air filters. Circulate the same air whenever possible.

Keep doors and windows closed.

Run the air conditioner with the intake closed.

Use a HEPA filter in your HVAC system to screen out many of the smaller particulates.

Avoid vacuuming or anything else that would stir up dust.

Idahoans can consult the Idaho Fire Map and the Idaho Air Quality Map for additional information in the event of a wildfire.

AAA reminds drivers to do their part to avoid a wildfire. Avoid dragging anything metallic on your vehicle that could create sparks, and never drive or park in tall grass. If you’re camping, ensure fires are completely out before you go to sleep or leave the campsite.