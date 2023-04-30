BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As many Americans prepare for a busy travel season, there’s a greater focus on exploring the world while reducing the potential for negative impacts on the environment and local communities. AAA offers these tips to make your travel more sustainable:

Understand the ‘footprint’ of your travel – conserve and consolidate when possible Consider small-group rather than individual travel itineraries that use more resources Support the local economy by visiting shops and restaurants Avoid single-use plastics Conserve water and energy by skipping daily laundry service for sheets and towels Turn off lights when you leave your hotel room Try walking, biking, and mass transit options to reduce your reliance on a rental car Download brochures and other content from museums and points of interest, or recycle paper products Reduce food waste during meal purchases Consider getting involved in a local service project to improve the community, such as a clean-up effort

“More than ever before, human beings understand our interconnectedness on a global scale,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “With an eye on sustainable travel, we can each do our part to preserve the beautiful destinations of the world for future generations to enjoy.”