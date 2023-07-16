BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – This week is Rural Road Safety Awareness Week, a reminder from AAA and its traffic safety partners to drive carefully, even in wide-open spaces away from heavy traffic.

“According to the Federal Highway Administration, about a third of all vehicle miles are traveled on rural roads, yet they represent nearly half of all crash deaths. Emergency services may have a hard time reaching crash victims in some remote areas, which further underscores the need for caution,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Even if there aren’t a lot of other cars on the road, you can never take a break from safety.”

Here are some of AAA’s safety reminders for rural roads:

Stay alert. Lighting conditions, signage, and road markings are different in rural areas, and winding roads are common. Slow down, especially at night.

Remember that some wildlife, such as deer, travel in groups of two or three. If you’ve seen one, you may be close to another.

Stay on the road. Many fatal crashes on rural roads involve a single vehicle that overturned or that departed the road and struck a fixed object, such as a rock or tree.

Share your route – cell service may be limited in some areas.

Watch for blind intersections.

Anticipate the presence of farm equipment (tractors, combines and ATVs) and free-range cattle.

Always wear your seat belt.

“In rural settings, a combination glass breaker/seat belt cutter could be an incredibly useful tool, and the importance of a good emergency kit and basic tools cannot be overstated,” Conde said. “It’s fun to take the road less traveled – but doing so requires an engaged driver and a safety mindset.”