By Taylor Romine and Sarah Moon, CNN

(CNN) — A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday that there is enough evidence in an assault case against rapper A$AP Rocky to move forward to trial, CNN affiliate KCAL reported.

Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar ruled after about a day and half of testimony that the “the totality of the video and testimony shows there is sufficient evidence for the defendant to go to trial,” KCAL reported.

A$AP Rocky, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm last year after prosecutors alleged he pointed a semiautomatic handgun at a former friend during a heated discussion and fired his gun twice in the direction of his that same friend in another confrontation in 2021, CNN previously reported.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

CNN has reached out to A$AP Rocky’s attorney and publicist, as well as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for comment on the case.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8, according to prosecutors.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.