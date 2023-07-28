HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The troubled brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez has been charged in federal court with counts of threatening and stalking. Authorities say Dennis Hernandez threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. Hernandez was ordered held in custody after appearing Friday in the Hartford court. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney. The new charges came days after it emerged that Hernandez was arrested July 18 on state charges after police said he threatened to kill officers and then urged them to shoot him at his home in Bristol, Connecticut. The arrest report also recounted the alleged threatening messages that are central to the federal case.

