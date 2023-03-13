By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

After holding talks with the New York Jets, it appears that there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Aaron Rodgers after emerging from the dark.

The quarterback’s future has been one of the biggest topics of the NFL offseason so far and, with the start of free agency quickly approaching, Rodgers’ next move could already be decided.

Speaking to former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the ‘I AM ATHLETE‘ podcast, the 39-year-old was quizzed on his future and whether it was away from the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers said: “Stay tuned … I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all this.”

The veteran was also asked about his meeting with Jets owner Woody Johnson, having been given permission by the Packers to speak to the New York team.

Rodgers kept his cards close to his chest and responded: “It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport — yeah it’s always interesting. That’s all I’m giving you.”

The Packers icon recently spent time at a darkness retreat as he looked to find answers on his impending move.

“All the answers are right inside me,” the four-time MVP said after his time at the retreat. “I touched many of them, and definitely the feelings, on both sides, during the darkness, and I’m thankful for that time.

“There’s a finality to the decision. I don’t make it lightly. I don’t want to drag anybody around. Look, I’m answering questions about it because I get asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me.”

If Rodgers was to move from the Packers, it would end Rodgers’ time in Wisconsin following 18 seasons with the team.

During his time in Green Bay, Rodgers has won the Super Bowl once and had extremely high levels of personal success, even though the team often fell short of expectations. He ranks first in franchise history in passing touchdowns and second in passing yards.

Although reports suggest Rodgers might be on the way out, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy isn’t ruling anything out.

“He’s obviously a great player. Four-time MVP. But I think it’s trying to find what he wants and what we want, and hopefully, we can find a win-win situation,” Murphy said, per the NFL website.

